Scotland-based craft brewery BrewDog plans to open the doors to its new craft beer hotel, the DogHouse, this weekend. Located at the site of its U.S. brewery in Columbus, Ohio, the brewery claims the space is the world’s first hotel to offer guests the opportunity to stay inside a brewery.

The 32-room hotel includes rooms that overlook the brewery. Each room has a fully-stocked beer fridge, a personal keg bar, and a built-in shower beer fridge. Guests are checked in by a bartender rather than a traditional front-desk employee, and every room is dog friendly.

BrewDog raised money for the Ohio brewery and hotel through a crowdfunding campaign last year. Backers of that campaign are the first to have access to room reservations at the hotel. The brewery says that more than 500 nights have already been pre-booked by the beer community, with reservations now open to the general public.

In addition to the hotel, the brewery also recently unveiled its new on-site interactive beer museum, a 6,000 square foot space that takes visitors on a journey through the brewing process.

Construction is underway for the brewery’s second beer hotel, which will be located at the brewery’s headquarters in Ellon, Scotland.