Tinder, the popular dating app owned by IAC-controlled Match Group, announced that it will launch a new college-only version of its popular dating service. Called Tinder U, it will be offered exclusively to active students, and will only display prospective dates who are also college students.

In order to sign up for the service, a student will need to have a .edu email address and be geolocated on campus while they’re completing the sign-up process. A badge depicting the student’s university will be displayed on their profile picture on the service. Students will be able to see matches from their school as well as nearby colleges and universities.

For now, all of those students must be Apple iPhone users. Tinder is first deploying the service to iOS devices at “4-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the U.S. that deliver courses in a traditional face-to-face learning format.” Students will receive an invitation to join when the service becomes available to them.

The service will be offered within Tinder’s general app. Students can toggle back to traditional Tinder whenever they’d like if they’d prefer to venture off campus.