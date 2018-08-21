Madonna Aretha Franklin, Asia Argento, Simone Biles: Broadsheet Aug. 21

• ‘No model survivor.’ The #MeToo movement was rocked late Sunday night by a New York Times report on Asia Argento’s alleged deal to pay off a young actor who accused her of sexual assault. The Italian actress and director was one of the first Harvey Weinstein accusers and then became a vocal leader of the #MeToo movement.

The NYT alleges, however, that as she was assuming her #MeToo mantle Argento was quietly paying $380,000 to actor Jimmy Bennett, who says Argento sexually assaulted him a few years ago when he was 17. The two had worked together on the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things. The age of consent in California, where the alleged assault took place, is 18.

(Argento did not provide a comment to the Times.)

In addition to exposing Bennett’s alleged trauma, the report threatens to undermine the #MeToo movement, since it accuses one of its leaders of the kind of abuse she was speaking out against.

As #MeToo supporters digest the implications of the allegations and the complexities therein, it’s worth considering the response of activist Tarana Burke, who founded the original #MeToo movement more than a decade ago.

“I’ve said repeatedly that the #metooMVMT is for all of us, including these brave young men who are now coming forward,” Burke wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Sexual violence is about power and privilege. That doesn’t change if the perpetrator is your favorite actress, activist or professor of any gender,” she said. Just as “there is no one way to be a perpetrator,” Burke said, “there is no model survivor.”

“We are imperfectly human and we all have to be accountable for our individual behavior. People will use these recent news stories to try and discredit this movement—don’t let that happen. This is what [the] Movement is about. It’s not a spectator sport,” she said, “It is people-generated.”