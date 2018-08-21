Facebook Removes Over 650 Pages, Accounts Linked To Russia, Iran for 'Inauthentic Behavior'

Facebook has removed 652 Pages, accounts, and groups for what it describes as “coordinated inauthentic behavior” that the company said stemmed from entities linked to Iran and Russia.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a press briefing on Tuesday that “there’s a lot we don’t know yet” about the motives of the organizations and he did not say whether the groups were spreading fake news or propaganda to users that may have interacted with them.

Zuckerberg would only say that the organizations it booted from its service were intentionally “misleading people about who they were and what they were doing.”

“Authenticity matters,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook said that that the Iranian entities targeted Facebook users in Middle East, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and the United States, but it did not cite specific examples of what the organizations were attempting to do.

The company said in a corporate blog post that one unnamed group linked to Iran shared unspecified “content” about “Middle East politics in Arabic and Farsi.” The same organization also shared “content about politics in the UK and US in English,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Facebook said that it briefed the U.S. and U.K. governments as well as the U.S. Treasury and State Departments because of ongoing U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Zuckerberg said that the company understands that “2018 is a very important election year” and reiterated some of the steps the company is taking to prevent bad actors from sowing discord on its service, like using machine learning technology to filter misleading content.

“So this is really serious,” he said. This is a top priority for the company.”