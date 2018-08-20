How to Buy James Bond's Iconic Aston Martin DB5 from 'Goldfinger'

If you’ve ever had dreams of being James Bond, Aston Martin is doing its part to help you make your wish come true.

Aston Martin has signed a deal with James Bond franchise producer EON Productions to build 25 Aston Martin DB5s, the same vehicle Bond drove in the iconic 1964 film Goldfinger. Aston Martin is quick to note that the cars are not replicas; instead, they’ll be designed nearly exactly the same way as the car in the film, making them what the company calls “continuation editions.” The only differences, Aston Martin says in a statement released on Monday, will be “some sympathetic modifications to ensure the highest levels of build quality and reliability.”

Goldfinger was the third installment in the long-running James Bond franchise. The film was based on a novel of the same name by Ian Fleming and starred Sean Connery as Bond. Honor Blackman played Pussy Galore and Gert Grobe played Bond’s antagonist Goldfinger. Throughout the film, Bond jumps into his Aston Martin in high-speed chases. Unlike the real-world DB5 that Aston Martin is building, Bond’s Aston Martin was equipped with several spy gadgets to help him take down his foe.

The DB5 was popularized in Goldfinger but actually appeared in six Bond films, including Thunderball, GoldenEye, and Tomorrow Never Dies. A die-cast model of the car was sold in 1965 and quickly became a holiday hit for children. In its first year of production, 2.5 million full-size models were sold.

Fast-forward to 2018 and you can now park the real DB5 in your garage. But before you do, be aware that it’ll cost you a whopping 2.75 million pounds (about $3.5 million). It also won’t be available for delivery until 2020.