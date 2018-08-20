'Crazy Rich Asians' Is a Box Office Hit and Social Media Is a Big Reason Why. Here Are the Numbers Behind It

It’s official. Crazy Rich Asians, the first Hollywood studio film in 25 years to feature a cast entirely of Asian descent, is a hit. The film opened as No. 1 at the box office with a strong $26.5 million, buoyed by favorable reviews and strong social media presence.

On Twitter in particular, Crazy Rich Asians drew considerable buzz both before its release and during its opening weekend. Since July 1, Twitter users around the world posted more than 781,000 tweets, per Twitter spokesperson Jen Santamaria. More than 350,000 of those tweets were posted over the weekend, making it the most tweeted-about movie in August thus far.

The Hollywood film starring and portraying an Asian-American woman unsurprisingly saw the most tweets in the U.S., according to Twitter. Singapore, where Crazy Rich Asians is set, also had lots of things to say; It came in fifth among top-tweeting countries. The Philippines, Malaysia and Canada rounded out spots two, three and four.

The most retweeted tweet about the movie to date came from HuffPost Asian voices editor Kimberly Yam. The first of her eight-tweet thread about learning to embrace her identity was retweeted more than 115,000 times.

Director Jon Chu tweeted that he felt “very lucky to be a small part of this giant movement,” and indeed, Crazy Rich Asians has enjoyed endorsements from a large and diverse pool of Twitter users:

If you don’t understand what all the fuss is about for BLACK PANTHER and CRAZY RICH ASIANS and filmed art that centers the uncentered. If you believe you’re a good white person, but you just honestly don’t get it, I invite you to read this gem of a thread by Kimberly Yam. 🌸 https://t.co/DdlLPeu2zb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 18, 2018

Make sure you guys go see #CrazyRichAsians this weekend! So good. Congrats @jonmchu — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 17, 2018

SOOOOO EXCITED that #CRAZYRICHASIANS is finally in theaters!!! I’ve heard only THE BEST things about this movie. 98% on Rotten Tomatoes too! C’mon now!!! Can’t wait to go see it!!! #AsianPride pic.twitter.com/HK6KBSa6Ls — om (@oliviamunn) August 15, 2018

Go see this film this weekend! It’s just as important as #BlackPanther & #WrinkleInTime. Let’s do it for the culture. *and if you got an Asian tattoo you should buy a ticket just out of respect. I’m looking at you Wu Tang Clan!!! pic.twitter.com/dMtl0XbN6Y — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 15, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Crazy Rich Asians Let's goooooooooooooooooooooooooo @ConstanceWu @jonmchu — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

CRAZY RICH ASIANS is so funny and heartfelt! Loved it! And loved all the Singapore nods xx — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) August 17, 2018

Wow. Theatre was packed for #crazyrichasians Didn’t know what to expect. But it blew my socks off. Holy crap. What an awesome movie!! Haven’t seen a movie that good in a long, long time. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 19, 2018

It’s only the beginning for Crazy Rich Asians, which is projected to haul in $35.3 million by its fifth day in theaters. Expect continued social media presence to play a role in this coming weekend’s numbers.