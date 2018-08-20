Crazy Rich Asians, Facebook Ads, D.C. Mayor Bowser: Broadsheet Aug. 20

• Crazy Successful Asians. Could it be that Hollywood is finally accepting that America is ready—well, way past ready—for movies that tell the stories of non-white characters?

First, we saw the blockbuster success of movies like Black Panther, Girls Trip and Get Out. Now comes Crazy Rich Asians, which dominated the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $25.2 million and buoying its five-day opening to more than $34 million —blowing industry expectations out of the water.

It’s the first movie from a major Hollywood studio to feature a predominately Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club, which came out a quarter century ago, and the latest to prove that it’s not just white people who buy movie tickets: Roughly 40% of the film’s opening audience was Asian or Asian American.

I recommend this Time piece about the film, which includes some interesting insights from lead actress Constance Wu, who it describes as “the most bankable Asian-American movie star in a generation.” She shares her frustrations with America’s tendency to lump all Asians and Asian Americans together, and notes the insanely high expectations that plague projects like this one. “When you can be mediocre and still not feel like you have to prove something,” she says. “That’s when you know you’ve hit success.”

In this op-ed, author Jenny Han writes about how much it means to her to see actors like Wu in the starring role—and about her own fight to ensure that the star of the film adaptation of her book, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, was Asian-American. (She succeeded; the film is out on Netflix now.)

“Because when you see someone who looks like you, it reveals what is possible. It’s not just maybe I could be an actress. It’s maybe I could be an astronaut, a fighter, a president. A writer. This is why it matters who is visible,” writes Han in the NYT. “It matters a lot. And for the girls of 2018, I want more. I want the whole world.”