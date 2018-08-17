Justice Department Will Prosecute Makers of 3D Printed Guns

While the Department of Justice is working to convince a judge to lift an injunction barring the publishing of blueprints for 3D printed guns, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his division will take action against people who make the plastic “undetectable” firearms.

“Under federal law, it is illegal to manufacture or possess plastic firearms that are undetectable. … Such firearms present a significant risk to public safety, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to vigorously enforce this prohibition,” said Sessions in a statement. “We will not stand for the evasion, especially the flouting, of current law and will take action to ensure that individuals who violate the law by making plastic firearms and rendering them undetectable, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Sessions’ statement followed a brief by the DOJ Wednesday that urged a federal judge to rescind a block on publishing the blueprints. That injunction came after 19 states and the District of Columbia argued that the guns were untraceable and could be a boon to criminals and terrorists.

That brief, also, notes that the manufacture or possession of an undetectable plastic gun is punishable by up to five years in prison.

3D printed guns are a contentious issue, one that have raised the interest of President Donald Trump as well. Last month, he tweeted he was “looking into” the issue and had spoken with the NRA.

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Retailers, such as Shopify, have banned the sale of 3D printed guns. And Facebook said it would ban the blueprints on its platform as well.