raceAhead: Serena Williams Is Still Coming Back

The filmmakers behind the soon-to-be-blockbuster film traded a guaranteed “gigantic payday” from Netflix for the uncertainty of a wide theatrical release for one reason: The potential of changing the game in Hollywood for Asian-themed stories and talent. This Hollywood Reporter feature describes the series of meetings behind the scenes, each one a nailbiter of sorts. “We were gifted this position to make a decision no one else can make, which is turning down the big payday for rolling the dice [on the box office] — but being invited to the big party, which is people paying money to go see us,” director John Chu says. The film had been courted for years by numerous potential producers; now it has a chance to be the benchmark for similar films. “It meant something to us to become a ‘comp’ for somebody else,” says Nina Jacobson, one of the producers.