Boston Globe Receives Serious Threat Following Anti-Trump Editorial

The Boston Globe is dealing with a serious threat following its publication of an anti-Trump editorial, according to a new report.

Earlier this week, the Boston Globe published an editorial criticizing President Donald Trump’s frequent criticisms of the press and his contention that the media is “enemy of the people.” The scathing editorial compared Trump’s tactics to those employed by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to undermine a free press.

“The greatness of America is dependent on the role of a free press to speak the truth to the powerful,” the Globe wrote. “To label the press ‘the enemy of the people’ is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries.”

Following the editorial’s publication this week, the Boston Globe on Thursday received “several threats” that both local and federal law enforcement officials consider serious, according to Axios. The nature of the threats was not revealed. Local police, however, have increased their presence at the Boston Globe’s offices.

The Boston Globe confirmed the threat in a statement to Axios. The publication’s spokeswoman said that the Boston Globe has increased security and suggested that the President’s attacks against the press make this and other threats against the media even more concerning.

“Journalistic outlets have had threats throughout time but it’s the president’s rhetoric that gives us the most concern,” the spokeswoman wrote.