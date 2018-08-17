Aretha Franklin, Serena Williams, Madonna: Broadsheet August 17

• Rest In Power, Queen of Soul. While Aretha Franklin’s death, which was announced yesterday morning, is incredibly sad, getting the opportunity to read so much wonderful writing about her life has been a true joy. A few of my favorites below:

The Washington Post obit highlights her “feminist anthems that gave unprecedented voice to black women in particular.” Of Respect, perhaps her most iconic song: “the Otis Redding hit… became a crossover smash in 1967 after Ms. Franklin tweaked it just so (a “sock it to me” here, some sisterly vocal support there), transforming the tune into a fervent feminist anthem.”

“‘Whenever women heard the record, it was like a tidal wave of sororal unity,’ the song’s producer, Jerry Wexler, said two decades after Ms. Franklin first declared, ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me,'” writes WaPo’s J. Freedom du Lac.

Beyond honoring the stunning power of Franklin’s music, a few pieces made thoughtful points about her larger cultural impact. The New York Times notes that “it was not long into her ascent that she began marshaling the power her nascent stardom commanded to extend the parameters of how we understood and defined black beauty.” Writing for Buzzfeed, Tomi Obaro urges us not to stop at calling Franklin a great singer or even a great artist—she was a genius, and we should acknowledge her as such.

This New Yorker profile from 2016 is full of gems, including the fact that Franklin required cash in hand before she would perform. David Remnick explains: “She collects on the spot or she does not sing. The cash goes into her handbag and the handbag either stays with her security team or goes out onstage and resides, within eyeshot, on the piano. ‘It’s the era she grew up in—she saw so many people, like Ray Charles and B. B. King, get ripped off,’ a close friend, the television host and author Tavis Smiley, told me. ‘There is the sense in her very often that people are out to harm you. And she won’t have it. You are not going to disrespect her.'”