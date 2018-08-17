Anthony Bourdain Documentary Is Coming to Movie Theaters

Anthony Bourdain’s life will be coming to movie theaters.

CNN confirmed to Vanity Fair this week that it’s collaborating with Zero Point Zero, the production company behind Bourdain’s wildly popular shows, to create “the definitive Bourdain feature documentary.” But rather than air the documentary on CNN, the network has decided to bring it to the big screen, where Bourdain’s legion of fans can celebrate his life.

Bourdain started his career as a chef. After becoming a bestselling author, he was the host of hugely successful shows on the Travel Channel and CNN. Bourdain was beloved by millions around the globe, thanks to his unique ability to learn about an area, enjoy food, and make viewers feel like they were part of the entire process. He died in June of an apparent suicide.

Since his passing, Bourdain’s fans have rallied around his work to ensure it remains available and easily accessible on Netflix and elsewhere.

According to the Vanity Fair report, the Bourdain documentary is still in its infancy. The people behind the film, however, told Vanity Fair that they intend to “make it perfect” and “do [Bourdain] justice.” They hope to premiere the film in 2019, but an exact release date hasn’t been decided upon.