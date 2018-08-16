The Paul Manafort Jury Is Now Deliberating. Here Are the Charges

The fate of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, is in the hands of 12 jurors in Alexandria, Virginia.

After a trial that began July 31, the jury began deliberating Thursday on these 18 counts:

Subscribing to a false income tax return in 2010. That means he signed off on the tax return, reporting $504,744 in income that year. Prosecutors say he failed to report additional income and declare his foreign accounts. Subscribing to a false tax return in 2011. He reported $3,071,409 in income that year. Again, prosecutors say he omitted income and his foreign accounts. Subscribing to a false tax return in 2012, when he reported $5,361,007 in income. Subscribing to a false tax return in 2013. He reported $1,910,928 in income. Subscribing to a false tax return in 2014, reporting $2,984,210 in income.Over those years, Manafort failed to declare more than $15 million in income spent on real estate, custom suits, home improvements, antiques, landscaping and other luxury items, according to prosecutors. They say he owned or controlled 31 foreign accounts, and more than $60 million flowed through them as wealthy, pro-Russian, Ukrainian businessmen paid him for political consulting.

He faces another group of related charges:

Failing to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR, for 2011. Failing to file an FBAR for 2012. Failing to file an FBAR for 2013. Failing to file an FBAR for 2014.Jurors are also reviewing nine counts of bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy related to more than $20 million that Manafort borrowed from three banks in 2016.

Prosecutors said he submitted false documents to the banks that inflated his income and concealed his debts:

Bank fraud conspiracy relating to a $3.4 million loan from Citizens Bank. Bank fraud relating to the Citizens Bank loan. Bank fraud conspiracy relating to a $1 million loan from Banc of California. Bank fraud relating to the Banc of California loan. Bank fraud conspiracy relating to a proposed $5.5 million loan from Citizens Bank that wasn’t completed. Bank fraud conspiracy relating to a $9.5 million loan from Federal Savings Bank. Bank fraud relating to the Federal Savings Bank loan of $9.5 million. Bank fraud conspiracy relating to a $6.5 million loan from Federal Savings Bank. Bank fraud relating to the Federal Savings Bank loan for $6.5 million.