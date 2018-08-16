Retired Adm. William McRaven, the U.S. military leader credited with overseeing the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, wrote a scathing op-ed Thursday that chided President Trump for revoking the national security credentials of former CIA Director John Brennan.

McRaven called Brennan “one of the finest public servants I have ever known” and “a man of unparalleled integrity.”

“Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John,” McRaven wrote in the Washington Post op-ed. “Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.”

“Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation,” he said. “If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken.”

The harsh criticism coming from an unalloyed American hero and respected military leader, who has so far steered clear of the political fray, drew comments of surprise on Twitter, a forum where Trump routinely excoriates his critics.

On May 2, 2011, a special unit of Navy SEALs staged an early-morning attack on a compound in Pakistan where bin Laden had been located. McRaven, an admiral experienced in hunting terrorists, trained for months the unit for the surprise raid.