CDC Determines What Caused 647 Chipotle Customers to Get Sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that clostridium perfringens caused a number of people to get sick after eating at an Ohio Chipotle. A total of 647 people reported gastrointestinal issues after eating at the restaurant between July 26 and July 30.

Clostridium perfringens is a foodborne disease that occurs when food is left at an unsafe temperature, health officials say. The CDC is still testing samples to determine a specific source for the disease. As of now, no specific food item has been named.

AUG. 16, 2018 CHIPOTLE UPDATE: Stool sample results returned by CDC test positive for Clostridium perfringens. Click here for more information on C. perfringens: https://t.co/jPDeUmeRwb pic.twitter.com/eA5EZi7bmq — Delaware Health Dist (@DelawareHealth) August 16, 2018

In response to the outbreak, Chipotle CEO Brian Nicole has said that the company will be retraining its employees nationwide on food safety and wellness protocols.