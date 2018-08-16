CDC Determines What Caused 647 Chipotle Customers to Get Sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that clostridium perfringens caused a number of people to get sick after eating at an Ohio Chipotle. A total of 647 people reported gastrointestinal issues after eating at the restaurant between July 26 and July 30.
Clostridium perfringens is a foodborne disease that occurs when food is left at an unsafe temperature, health officials say. The CDC is still testing samples to determine a specific source for the disease. As of now, no specific food item has been named.
In response to the outbreak, Chipotle CEO Brian Nicole has said that the company will be retraining its employees nationwide on food safety and wellness protocols.