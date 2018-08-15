Tinder Lawsuit, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Primary Results: Broadsheet Aug. 15th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! An sexual misconduct allegation surfaces in a lawsuit by Tinder’s founders, Malaysia is a hotspot for women in banking, and female candidates keep rolling at the primary ballot box. Enjoy your Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Pink wave rolls on. The midterm election cycle has so far been defined by the success of female candidates. Tuesday’s primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin continued that trend, as women notched significant victories in their bids for elected office. Here are some highlights:
Vermont made Democrat Christine Hallquist the first-ever transgender gubernatorial nominee from a major party. Despite winning the Democratic nomination in a socially-liberal state last night, the former utility CEO faces a narrow path to a victory in November, going up against Republican incumbent Phil Scott. Nevertheless, she rightfully relished the win. “I am so proud to be the face of the Democrats tonight,” she said last night.
In Wisconsin, meanwhile, State Senator Leah Vukmir captured the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her seat in November. “Tammy Baldwin has forgotten about the people of this great state, and come November this nurse, this mom with a cause is going to send Tammy Baldwin back to the private sector she doesn’t even know exists,” Vukmir said in her victory speech.
Across the country, 28 women candidates ran in Democratic or Republican congressional primaries, and half of them advanced to general elections in November. Ilhan Omar’s victory in the Democratic primary for Minnesota‘s 5th Congressional District is especially notable, since she’ll be one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress if elected this fall. Likewise, Democrat Jahana Hayes is looking to make history in Connecticut, after winning the party’s nomination for the 5th Congressional District. If she wins in November, she’ll be the first black woman to represent the state in Congress.
“When we started this campaign a little more than 100 days ago, we had no organization and no network. People told us we had no chance and no business trying to upset the status quo,” Hayes, a onetime teen mom and celebrated teacher, told supporters on Tuesday. “And tonight, we proved them wrong.”
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Suing over the swipe. Tinder founders and a group of past and current executives have filed a lawsuit against parent company IAC and its Match Group subsidiary, claiming that the companies manipulated financial information and “stole” billions of dollars from executives. The lawsuit also alleges that IAC exec and former Tinder CEO Gregg Blatt sexually assaulted and harassed a Tinder executive during a holiday party in 2016—and that IAC and Match covered up the alleged sexual abuses because Blatt was leading efforts to cheat employees out of compensation. In a statement, IAC and Match Group said the claims in the lawsuit are meritless and that they look forward to defending themselves in court.
Fortune
• Bank on it. Unlike most countries, Malaysia is making real progress when it comes to putting women into high-ranking banking jobs. In this interview, three of the country’s top female investment bankers—Affin Hwang Capital’s Maimoonah Hussain, CIMB Investment Bank’s Kong Sooi Lin, and Hong Leong Investment Bank’s Lee Jim Leng—talk about why Malaysia is bucking the global trend.
Bloomberg
• #HimToo. This story, headlined, “What happens to #MeToo when a feminist is accused?” examines the case of Avital Ronell, a star female professor at New York University who was found to have sexually harassed a male former graduate student, Nimrod Reitman.
New York Times
• Omarosa v. Trump, round ?? The Omarosa Manigault Newman/President Trump drama continues. Yesterday, the ex-White House staffer released new audio to CBS News that reportedly captures Trump campaign officials discussing a possible tape of the now-president using a racial slur. On Twitter, Trump called Manigault Newman as a “crazed, crying lowlife” and a “dog,” prompting observers to note just how many insults the president has lobbed at African-Americans in recent days. His campaign, meanwhile, has filed for arbitration against Manigault Newman, claiming she has breached a non-disclosure agreement. Interestingly, despite the full-court publicity press, Manigault Newman’s book has not hit the top of the charts. It debuted at fifth on Amazon’s Best Seller list and fourth on Barnes & Noble’s list.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Helen Riley, CFO of X (an Alphabet company), has joined the board of Eventbrite. Amaya Smith has been named VP for marketing and communications at National Partnership for Women & Families. Bulletproof COO Anna Collins has been promoted to president.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• A fearless first. The NYT has a profile of Rashida Tlaib, who, after winning her Michigan Democratic primary last week, is expected to become one of the first Muslim women (along with Omar above) to serve in Congress. “Her story offers a remarkable counterpoint to anti-Muslim policy and sentiment rising around the country, and especially to President Trump, who has banned travel from several majority-Muslim countries,” writes Elizabeth Dias.
New York Times
• What (millennial) women want. While American millennial women are more likely to vote than the men in their age cohort, just 30% say they will “definitely” vote in November. Their most pressing issue: healthcare—nearly three-quarters of millennial women believe it’s a right. Civil rights, equality, and equal pay also ranked high (less so reproductive rights, with 45% saying they were concerned about restrictions to abortion access).
Fortune
• Leader to leader. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and political scientist Doris Kearns Goodwin talks with Wharton’s Adam Grant about her forthcoming book, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, which “reveals the management secrets of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon Johnson.”
Fast Company
• Better Late than never. At a recent TimesTalk, Stephen Colbert said that the Late Show struggled to find female writers—until he said that he only wanted to see women candidates. “Then I got 87 women,” he said. “We realized we had to take an extraordinary step to get an extraordinary room. And now it’s half, you know, white guys and half either women or writers of color.”
The Cut
Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend.
Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
How a Supreme Court shaped by Trump could restrict abortion
New York Times
Motherhood is changing. Why isn’t the fertility process, too?
Fast Company
Emilia Clarke, Felicity Jones, Lena Headey, and others play themselves in this short about Hollywood sexism
Hello Giggles
When will the U.S. finally act boldly on paid family leave?
Harvard Business Review