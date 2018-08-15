Tinder Lawsuit, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Primary Results: Broadsheet Aug. 15th

• Pink wave rolls on. The midterm election cycle has so far been defined by the success of female candidates. Tuesday’s primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin continued that trend, as women notched significant victories in their bids for elected office. Here are some highlights:

Vermont made Democrat Christine Hallquist the first-ever transgender gubernatorial nominee from a major party. Despite winning the Democratic nomination in a socially-liberal state last night, the former utility CEO faces a narrow path to a victory in November, going up against Republican incumbent Phil Scott. Nevertheless, she rightfully relished the win. “I am so proud to be the face of the Democrats tonight,” she said last night.

In Wisconsin, meanwhile, State Senator Leah Vukmir captured the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her seat in November. “Tammy Baldwin has forgotten about the people of this great state, and come November this nurse, this mom with a cause is going to send Tammy Baldwin back to the private sector she doesn’t even know exists,” Vukmir said in her victory speech.

Across the country, 28 women candidates ran in Democratic or Republican congressional primaries, and half of them advanced to general elections in November. Ilhan Omar’s victory in the Democratic primary for Minnesota‘s 5th Congressional District is especially notable, since she’ll be one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress if elected this fall. Likewise, Democrat Jahana Hayes is looking to make history in Connecticut, after winning the party’s nomination for the 5th Congressional District. If she wins in November, she’ll be the first black woman to represent the state in Congress.

“When we started this campaign a little more than 100 days ago, we had no organization and no network. People told us we had no chance and no business trying to upset the status quo,” Hayes, a onetime teen mom and celebrated teacher, told supporters on Tuesday. “And tonight, we proved them wrong.”