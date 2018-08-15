Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 16 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines L’Oreal’s investment in augmented reality, Time looks at the devastating fires ravaging California, Money weighs in on the public versus private university divide, and Sports Illustrated explores which states will be ready for legal sports betting in time for the NFL season. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.