Term Sheet -- Wednesday, August 15

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Term Sheet reported two weeks ago that Bitmain Technologies, the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining company, was close to filing for an IPO. It would be in Hong Kong or in an overseas market with U.S. dollar-denominated shares.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company could raise as much as $3 billion in a public offering. Bitmain’s CEO plans to file a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as September. Bitmain closed a private funding round in the past few weeks that valued the company at about $15 billion, up from the company’s most recently reported $12 billion valuation.

As we previously reported, Bitmain’s financials are eye-popping. The company reportedly brought in $1.1 billion in net profit just in the first quarter of 2018. A conservative estimate of what the company could earn in net profit for the full year hovers at approximately $2 to $3 billion, according to an email obtained by Term Sheet.

A Bitmain IPO would be a big step for the burgeoning crypto market as it attempts to move further into the mainstream.

Fortune recently sat down with Bitmain co-founder and co-CEO Jihan Wu, in which the billionaire addresses some of the controversy and conspiracy theories that have swirled around his company. Read the full story here.

BETTING ON OSCAR: Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will invest $375 million in digital health startup Oscar Health at a reported $3 billion valuation. The company was co-founded by CEO Mario Schlosser and Josh Kushner (the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared). Alphabet now owns approximately 10% in the startup.

Oscar was originally inspired by the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, but it’s now focused on branching out into more states and markets beyond Obamacare’s individual insurance exchanges. With this latest infusion of cash, CEO Schlosser says Oscar will be able to expand into more cities and move into the Medicare Advantage segment for seniors. Read more.

NOT A MATCH: Ah, Tinder. Tinder’s founders, along with a group of former and current executives, have filed a lawsuit against parent company IAC and its Match Group subsidiary, claiming that the companies manipulated financial information and “stole” billions of dollars from executives, including including founders Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, and Jonathan Badeen. The plaintiffs are seeking at least $2 billion in damages.

The group says the parent company bullied and repeatedly lied to employees “to cheat them out of the money,” by falsifying financial information, hiding growth projections, and delaying product releases.

The lawsuit also claims IAC executive and former Tinder CEO Gregg Blatt groped and sexually harassed a Tinder executive during a holiday party in 2016—and that IAC and Match covered up the alleged sexual abuses, because Blatt was leading efforts to cheat employees of compensation.

IAC and Match group responded and said the allegations were “meritless” and that “sour grapes alone do not a lawsuit make.”

IAC, Match, and Tinder have had a complicated history with harassment. In 2014, Bumble CEO and Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd filed a lawsuit against Tinder and its parent companies, claiming she was harassed and forced out of the startup. “Although it is tempting to describe the conduct of Tinder’s senior executives as ‘frat-like,’ it was in fact much worse – representing the worst of the misogynist, alpha-male stereotype too often associated with technology startups,” the lawsuit said. Mateen left the company, and the suit was settled for a reported $1 million.

But wait, there’s more lawsuits! In March, Match sued Bumble over patent infringement and misuse of intellectual property. Bumble followed up with a $400 million suit of its own later that month, calling Match “a bully.” In other words, everyone is suing everyone.

I encourage you to read Fortune’s recent deep dive into Match Group if you’re interested in learning more about the complicated nature of the dating business.