• Just sue it. Women at Nike, it seems, are on a mission.

Last year, a group of female employees, frustrated by pay disparity and gender imbalance among leaders of the sportswear giant, circulated an informal survey in an effort to document inappropriate behavior by male employees.

The survey, which was brought to CEO Mark Parker, precipitated a formal review of workplace behavior and the exit of two top executives, brand president and CEO-in-waiting Trevor Edwards and his top lieutenant Jayme Martin. According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal in March, the two men protected male subordinates who mistreated their female colleagues.

Then Nike took more steps to right the apparent wrongs: It named a new chief diversity and inclusion officer in April. In July, it added Deloitte’s Cathleen Benko, an e-commerce and diversity specialist, to its board. And three weeks ago, in perhaps the most dramatic move yet, it gave pay raises to 7,000 of its employees—the result of an internal pay review launched after the discrimination claims.

Good enough? Not quite.

What started as an informal effort by women at the company took on new weight last week when two former employees—Kelly Cahill and Sara Johnston—filed a federal lawsuit seeking class action status that claims the company “devalues and demeans” women.

“For many women at Nike, the company hierarchy is an unclimbable pyramid—the more senior the job title, the smaller the percentage of women,” the complaint says.

Their lawsuit describes a workplace culture that’s even more toxic than previously reported—allegations of groping, unwanted nude photos, women called “dykes,” and mishandled complaints to HR—and seeks remedies beyond what Nike has already done. The plaintiffs want damages, back pay for lost compensation, and for victims of discrimination to be reinstated “to their rightful positions.” What’s more, they’re demanding a court order requiring Nike to create and implement “reliable” standards for gauging employee performance and determining compensations and promotions.

In response to the lawsuit, Nike says it “opposes discrimination of any type and has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

This spring, meanwhile, Parker apologized to employees for missing red flags signaling employee discontent and said the company would work to change compensation and training programs.

But the lawsuit alleges that the warnings signs were more than apparent as women filed numerous complaints to HR. Rather than “taking any meaningful corrective or preventive actions,” the lawsuit claims, the department “failed to act to end the hostility towards women in the workplace.”