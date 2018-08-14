MoviePass Is Unexpectedly Un-Canceling Some Accounts

If you recently canceled your MoviePass subscription, you might want to go back and check to make sure that cancellation actually went through.

If you canceled your MoviePass subscription, but then tried to use the app for your final movie, there’s a good chance you might have inadvertently signed up for a new MoviePass subscription in the process, Vox reports. The issue comes from MoviePass’s decision to alter its plans so that now customers get three movies per month for $9.95 and a $5 discount on additional films. MoviePass rolled that out to customers through the app, and if you clicked through the promotion in order to get to the page to snag that final ticket, you could have also signed up for the new plan, effectively restarting your MoviePass subscription.

If it happened to you, you would have gotten an email with “If you had previously requested cancellation prior to opting-in, your opt-in to the new plan will take priority and your account will not be canceled,” written at the bottom. Even worse, some MoviePass users report that after realizing their accounts had been reactivated, they can’t cancel them again.

Hey @MoviePass: I cancelled my account on 12 August, but I was billed again for another month. Just because you decided not to do some of what your customers complained about doesn't give you the right to undo customers' cancelation. — David J. Roaché (@davidjroache) August 14, 2018

I cancelled MoviePass two weeks ago and it … didn’t cancel? Now I’m active again (unbeknownst to me) and when I went to cancel AGAIN… pic.twitter.com/VvdYpWk1A7 — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) August 13, 2018

If you haven’t seen the prompt yet, when you do, you can cancel out of it using the X in the top right corner. And even if you haven’t seen it and thought you canceled your MoviePass account, now might be a good time to make sure that cancellation went through.