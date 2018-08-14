The first Mustang ever sold is on public display this week in Royal Oak, Mich. Its estimated worth? At least $350,000.

In 1964, at the age of 22, Gail Wise purchased a skylight blue Ford Mustang. Her family of six used it for 15 years before the car stopped working and Wise stored it in her garage.

Years later, her then retired husband started working on repairing the car. While looking for parts, he found a story about a man who claimed to be the first Mustang owner ever — Gail had purchased her car the day before the man. The couple had kept all the paperwork for the vehicle, and Wise’s Mustang was later declared the first to have ever been sold, reports USA Today.

Wise’s Mustang is on display to commemorate the production of Ford’s 10-millionth Mustang. Wise paid just $3,447.50 for the car in 1964, but it now has an estimated worth of $350,000 to $450,000. It’s been driven just 68,000 miles.

Ford says its 2018 Mustang is its fastest Mustang yet, and has the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds. The Mustang is one of the most recognizable vehicles in Ford’s lineup.