Bud Light Will Give Browns Fans Free Beer—if the Team Wins a Game This Year

Over the last two NFL seasons, the Cleveland Browns have won exactly one game. Last year, they didn’t win any. (And in 2015, they only won three).

That makes a team thirsty for victory. And Bud Light is hoping to incentivize quenching that thirst. The beer maker has installed 10 “Victory fridges” in FirstEnergy Stadium and other area bars that will automatically (and simultaneously) unlock should the Browns stumble into a victory.

“We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, the official beer of the NFL. “It’s going to be fun to be part of the celebration when the team earns their first victory of the season.”

That … might be a while. The Browns haven’t won a regular season game since Dec. 24, 2016.

The fridges are about eight feet tall and hold about 200 16-ounce bottles each. (For those keeping score at home, Bud Light is considered within the window of its shelf life for 110 days—so if the Browns haven’t won by early Dec. 2, the brewer might need to restock those victory fridges).

It’s not the first time Bud Light has offered to give free beer to a team beating the odds. In February, the brewer made good on its offer to buy the city of Philadelphia a beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl.