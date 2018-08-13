Production Begins on Jinn, Netflix's First Arabic Original Series

Netflix has started production on its first original series in Arabic—a “supernatural teen soap” called Jinn.

“With Jinn, we aim to create a fantastical show about young people in the Middle East in Arabic that’s real, authentic and action-packed,” Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series for Netflix, said in a statement

The series is expected to portray contemporary themes of Jinn mythology “with a coming of age supernatural story about friendship, love, and adventure.”

The show is being filmed in Amman, Jordan and Netflix claims it will be one of the first teen-focused programs ever from the Arab world. The program is being produced by Kabreet Productions, an independent film company based in Beirut that has an office in Amman, Jordan.

“We’ve had so many local teens tell us they’ve never seen themselves accurately represented on screen, and it is both our pleasure and our responsibility to bring that to them and, in doing so, showcase all that the region has to offer,” contributing writer Rajeev Dassani said.

The six-episode series is expected to stream in 2019.