Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Trump Tweets: Broadsheet August 13

• Calling it. Last week, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro challenged New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate, offering to donate $10,000 to her campaign or charity of choice if she accepted. After attempting to ignore the gambit for a day or so, Ocasio-Cortez responded via Twitter, saying: “Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions. And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one.”

It’s a surprising—and at least to my mind—on-point analogy. Shapiro isn’t running against Ocasio-Cortez; he isn’t even a politician. Yet he not only felt comfortable making the challenge, he also seemed to believe she owed him her time and attention.

As Helaine Olen writes for WaPo, this is a dynamic we’ve seen before. She connects the Ocasio-Cortez/Shapiro dustup with the recent op-ed from WNBA player Devereaux Peters, who wrote about how random men are constantly challenging her to one-on-one. “It’s almost as though these men cannot accept that a women can be more talented, successful and publicly prominent than a man, in a space they view as their own,” writes Olen.

She continues: “Shapiro’s challenge to [Ocasio-Cortez] demonstrated how as a society we value—or more correctly, do not value—women’s expertise, experience and time.”

While you probably don’t have to cope with Internet trolls challenging you to a public debate (I hope!), this larger theme may sound painfully familiar. So, the next time you are underestimated, given unsolicited advice, saddled with a task below your level, or even praised—yet denied the challenging project, raise, or promotion—maybe Ocasio-Cortez will provide some inspiration to speak up and push back.

Washington Post