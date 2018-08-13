InfoWars Alienates Another Social Media Site

Add Vimeo to the growing list of social media sites that are refusing to host InfoWars content.

The video service deleted the right-wing conspiracy theory’s account Sunday night , the latest blow for Alex Jones. Apple, Facebook, YouTube, and others have already taken steps against the company, some removing content and some banning the outlet altogether.

“We can confirm that Vimeo removed InfoWars’ account on Sunday, August 12 following the uploading of videos on Thursday and Friday that violated our Terms of Service prohibitions on discriminatory and hateful content,” said a company spokesperson. “Vimeo has notified the account owner and issued a refund.”

Losing outlets is hardly the only problem Jones has been having lately. He’s also being sued for his comments regarding the Sandy Hook school shootings and the creator of Pepe the Frog.

While most social media sites have turned their back on Jones, at least two are still allowing him and InfoWars to post freely—Google Plus and Twitter. Both companies, though, are under pressure to reverse those policies.

InfoWars pushed back against the ban, saying Vimeo had joined “the anti free speech gulag”.

It also boasted that since the social media bannings began, traffic to the InfoWars website has increased dramatically, citing information from Amazon’s website ranking service Alexa.