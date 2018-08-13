A French Theme Park Is Using 6 Trained Crows to Pick Up Litter

An historical theme park in France has trained six crows to pick up cigarette butts and other trash in the park, the AFP reported.

The 140-acre Puy du Fou park in France’s western Vendée region began employing six rooks Monday to help pick up litter. The park uses other trained birds in history-themed events and performances.

“The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean” but also to show that “nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment”, Nicolas de Villiers, a park official, told AFP.

Rooks are members of the crow family, distinguished in appearance by a whitish-gray skin around the bill. They are known to be highly intelligent birds, capable of using stones as tools and of understanding puzzles.