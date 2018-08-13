Brainstorm Health: Digital Birth Control App, Alnylam Approval, Teen Depression

Happy Monday, readers! This is Sy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a digital birth control app. Yes, you read that right. So how does something like that work?

The app is called Natural Cycles. Here’s how the FDA describes it: “Natural Cycles contains an algorithm that calculates the days of the month a woman is likely to be fertile based on daily body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information, a method of contraception called fertility awareness. Designed for mobile devices, it is intended for use in pre-menopausal women aged 18 and older.”

To be clear, using this app requires user effort, too. Women who rely on Natural Cycles as a pregnancy prevention method would have to use a special thermometer to take their “basal body temperature”—i.e., the body’s temperature when it’s still at rest, upon waking up—in order to assess what part of her ovulation cycle she is in.

Regulators point out that this form of contraception requires careful monitoring, since women basically have to make decisions about refraining from sex or using protection depending on regular readings from the app, which would caution to “use protection” on days they would be more likely to be fertile.

The FDA also issued a warning: “[W]omen should know that no form of contraception works perfectly, so an unplanned pregnancy could still result from correct usage of this device,” said Dr. Terri Cornelison, assistant director for the health of women in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.

Read on for the day’s news.