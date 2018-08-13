Add it to the list.

The new MacBook Pro is subject to yet another consumer complaint after its low-key release in July. Owners claim the laptop is making a crackling sound when they play audio—and it’s not coming from the speakers. In online forums, users report that the sound happens whether the audio is playing from the computer’s speakers or on headphones, and they say Apple hasn’t been able to fix it so far.

Fortune has asked Apple for comment on the alleged problem and will update this story with any response.

Last month, Apple released a software fix for new MacBook Pros that were under-performing under heavy workloads because of a glitch with the computers’ thermal management system.

And the new MacBook isn’t the only Apple computer that’s subject to complaints. In June, the company began fixing sticky keyboards for free on nine computer models released as early as 2015 after a lawsuit claimed the keyboards were “defective.” In April the company also started replacing batteries for free in some MacBooks that had a faulty component.

A teardown of the latest MacBook revealed new silicone under the keyboard that may be intended to improve the keyboard. Apple has been cagey about whether or not that was the intention, probably to hedge their bets on whether it’ll work or not.