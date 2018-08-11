President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday evening to thank rapper Kanye West for his support and give a mock endorsement to Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

West has been a vocal supporter of Trump and defended his position on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump said on Twitter. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

When Kimmel asked West if he thought Trump was a good president, he didn’t answer, but reiterated his support.

“Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out the black community, because blacks, we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats,” West told Kimmel.

West first announced his support for Trump at a 2016 concert, when he told an audience in San Jose that he hadn’t voted, “But if I voted, I would have voted on Trump.”

Hours before thanking West, Trump sarcastically asked Democrats to support Nancy Pelosi.

“Democrats, please do not distance yourselves from Nancy Pelosi,” Trump tweeted. “She is a wonderful person whose ideas & policies may be bad, but who should definitely be given a 4th chance. She is trying very hard & has every right to take down the Democrat Party if she has veered too far left!”

Trump’s tweet came hours after NBC released a list of 51 Democratic candidates and incumbents who oppose Pelosi, most recently Dr. Danielle Mitchell of Tennessee who told the network on Friday that she admires Pelosi but wouldn’t back her for another term as House Speaker.

“Limiting terms in Congress shows that we have faith in the ability of others to step up and serve,” Mitchell said.