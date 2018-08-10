Argentina Abortion, #MeToo in China, Justin Trudeau: Broadsheet August 10

•The #RiceBunny movement. Shortly after #MeToo was attached to the Harvey Weinstein-triggered movement against sexual assault and harassment, the hashtag zipped around the Internet in many parts of the world. In the first 24 hours, 1.7 million tweets featured it, as did 12 million Facebook posts. Since then, the hashtag has displayed remarkable staying power.

In China, it’s not so simple.

As the #MeToo movement there finally gathers steam, the government’s censorship machine is also catching on.

For instance, an anonymous intern last month claimed in a Weibo post that she was sexual assaulted by a broadcaster who appears on state-run TV. Her original post was censored, but not before other Weibo users captured it with screenshots that they then shared. That approach exploited a weakness of China’s censorship algorithm: while it can easily police text, it has a harder time understanding what’s being communicated in images.

As such, Chinese social media users have displayed some impressive ingenuity as they search for versions of #MeToo that are harder for the censors to trace. Take, for example, the “rice bunny” alternative. In Mandarin, the phrase is pronounced “mi tu.” That iteration is circulating, and it’s being shared in emoji form: 🍚🐰

According to the FT, there seems to be growing support for such work-arounds. “Do you think you can censor all of us? Minority-language speakers, step up!” one online user urged.

So take heart that #MeToo supporters in China, even when faced with government interference, are still sharing their stories, even if it means doing so one emoji at a time.

Financial Times