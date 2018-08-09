Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 Comes With Big Power and a Hefty Price Tag

At long last, Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy Note 9 at the Unpacked event in New York City on Thursday.

The upcoming smartphone features a nearly identical design to its predecessor, complete with a big screen that nearly covers its face. The screen measures 6.4 inches, according to Samsung, and comes with support for the new S Pen stylus, allowing you to digitally write on the display.

If you’re in a picture-taking mood, Samsung’s rear camera has two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, you’ll find an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Inside, Samsung is offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the same chip you’d find in the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Arguably the Galaxy Note 9’s most important feature is its 4000mAh battery pack. According to Samsung, the battery should last a full day on a single charge and supports fast wireless charging, so you can quickly boost your power and keep moving.

Samsung has also upped the storage options in the Galaxy Note 9. One option comes with a paltry 128GB of storage, but the more expensive version will deliver 512GB of space. Plus, if you plug a 512GB microSD card into the device, you could boost storage to more than 1TB.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24, but the company will begin pre-orders on Friday. Be aware, however, that the Galaxy Note 9 is an expensive handset that will start at $1,000 for the 128GB version. If you want to boost storage to 512GB, you’ll need to pay a whopping $1,250.