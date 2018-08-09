Rashida Tlaib, Mixing Business and Friends: Broadsheet August 9

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Women in politics and academia are making history, Asian American women face a unique set of challenges at work, and your fellow readers share their thoughts on mixing friendship and business. Have a delightful Thursday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Profits and pals. Last week, I asked you to weigh in with your reactions to Mallun Yen’s Fortune op-ed about why women hesitate to do business with their friends—and how that can hold us back in our careers. To say that it resonated with your fellow Broadsheet readers is an understatement. Here’s some of what you all had to say:
For some, there seems to be a generational component to feeling uncomfortable when mixing friendship with business:
One thing that came up repeatedly is women’s close relationships with their co-workers, many of whom ultimately become dear friends. Many readers reported that relationships that started in a professional vein, and then became more personal, are easier to blend:
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Buying in, not selling out. Rashida Tlaib narrowly won the Democratic primary race in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, putting her in position to be become the first Muslim woman ever elected to Congress (she will run unopposed in November). The victory speech delivered by the Detroit native and daughter of Palestinian immigrants reportedly left the room in tears. “I want people across the country to know that you don’t need to sell out,” she said. “You don’t have to change who you are to run for office — and that is what this country is about.”
New York Times
• Year of the Woman, take 2. The Center for American Women and Politics has made it official: 2018 has set a record for the largest number of female nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives (183) and governorships (11). The previous record was set in 1994.
Axios
• Quad squad goals. On August 15th, professor Claudine Gay will become dean of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, marking the first time in the university’s history that four of its schools have been led by African-American women. The other three are Michelle Williams (School of Public Health), Tomiko Brown-Nagin (Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study), and Bridget Terry-Long (Graduate School of Education).
Harvard Crimson
• No more Nikias. University of Southern California president C. L. Max Nikias has resigned after a string of scandals, including the revelation that a longtime gynecologist at the campus health center had been mistreating and abusing patients and that the former medical school dean had used drugs on campus and partied with prostitutes. Wanda Austin, an engineer and former CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been appointed interim president. She is the first woman and the first African-American to lead the university.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Hearst Magazines has prompted Kate Lewis to chief content officer.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Dismantling ‘model minority.’ This piece, titled “The Bamboo Glass Ceiling,” digs into some of the unique challenges Asian American women face in the workplace, including dealing with the “model minority” myth.
Slate
• Inside woman. Meredith Bodgas writes about how she convinced her employer, Working Mother magazine, to change its “stingy” maternity leave policy (and yes, she does address the hypocrisy of a publication that ranks the best workplaces for moms having such a lame policy).
Working Mother
• Storm chasers. Lieutenant Commander Rebecca Waddington and Captain Kristie Twining just led a pretty cool first: piloting an all-female hurricane hunting mission for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
CNN
