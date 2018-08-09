Rashida Tlaib, Mixing Business and Friends: Broadsheet August 9

“One of the things I often keep in mind in business is to ask myself, ‘Would a man do this?’ or ‘Would a man feel uncomfortable about doing this?’ If men feel comfortable pitching to friends and if those friends can feel comfortable whether they say yes OR no, then I should be able to get to that mindset as well.” — Savana R.

“[If a friend and I] decide we want to work together or are interested in looking at how that might look, then we have a conversation about the problems we might encounter—dissatisfaction with something in our business relationship, always talking business and thus losing our friendship, for example. We agree that we can and will say anything and everything to ensure that the ‘space’ between us is clear. We have a process where we say, as a practice to switch our relationships, ‘Ok, Now I am putting on my business (or in my case, coach) hat.'” — Janet Z

“I cofounded a woman’s initiative whose mission is to support the personal and professional success and fulfillment of women and offer resources to help women live empowered lives. An essential component has been to create an environment within which women actively support each other professionally. Recently I had this discussion about what I can do to help women network more effectively. I find that women need ice breaker tools to help them get more comfortable approaching other women. Ever since junior high we’ve been more exclusive versus inclusive. Maybe we can do a better job helping our daughters so we can break the cycle.” — Barbara B.