Fortnite for Android Launches Today — But Only for Samsung Devices

The Android version of the popular game Fortnite is launching Thursday, and just as the rumors suggested, it will be available exclusively on Samsung devices, at least for a few days.

Samsung announced that the game will be available on its new Note 9 smartphone today during an event announcing that smartphone. However, you don’t have to pony up $1,000 for a Note 9 in order to play Fortnite. The game will be available on a number of Samsung devices, specifically the S9/S9 Plus, Note 8, Galaxy S8/ S8 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Tab S3.

If you have one of those Samsung devices you can start playing the beta version of the game now by installing it from Samsung’s Game Launcher or Epic’s Android launcher.

But that exclusivity period will only last “for the next few days,” Samsung says, which means everyone else can start playing pretty soon.

Epic’s website suggests that the game will be compatible with smartphones made by the majority of manufacturers.

Fortnite fans who do decide to pre-order the Samsung Note 9 today will get a nice Fortnite-specific treat. The phone comes with either a free pair of headphones or 15,000 V-bucks, the currency used to make purchases in the game.