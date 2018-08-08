Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:40 PM EDT

Watch episode 15 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines the rise of trillion dollar megacompanies, Time looks at the Paul Manafort trial, Money shares what to know about those pesky airline fees, and Sports Illustrated looks back at Tiger Woods’ miraculous comeback. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

