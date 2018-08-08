Saudi Canada, Meg Whitman, Male Cheerleaders: Broadsheet August 8th

• A rift over women’s rights. The feud between Saudi Arabia and Canada continues to escalate. The kingdom said today that it’s transferring all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to medical facilities outside the country. This after it suspended direct flights to Canada by its state airline and ordered the withdrawal of 12,000 Saudi students who are in Canada on state-sponsored scholarships. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the kingdom.

All these measures are retaliation for what started with a tweet by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that expressed alarm over Saudi’s arrest of Canadian citizen Samar Badawi, an acclaimed human rights activist.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called Canada’s criticism of the arrest “blatant interference in the kingdom’s domestic affairs, against basic international norms and all international protocols,” and an “unacceptable affront” to its “laws and judicial process.”

Saudi Arabia’s quick and severe response is worth noting. It is, experts say, the latest example of muscle flexing by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

An earlier instance of his power wielding—the jailing of other women’s rights activists—proceeded the lifting of Saudi’s longstanding ban on female drivers in June. Activists who’d pushed for that freedom were detained so the reform would look like the sole decision of the prince—not a victory for women’s rights campaigners.

Badawi, too, had called for the end of the driving ban. In fact, the United States honored her work by awarding her the International Women of Courage Award in 2012.

Also worth noting is Canada’s sure-footedness on the issue, at least to this point: There is potentially a giant cost to the heightening tensions; Canada’s exports to Saudi Arabia surpassed 1.4 billion Canadian dollars last year. Nevertheless, when Freeland was asked about Saudi Arabia’s reaction to her comments, she said Canada stands by its stance “with great assuredness.”

The conflict is growing into a serious test of the values of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s feminist administration. But so far, it’s standing firm.

“We will always speak up for human rights,” Freeland said earlier this week. “We will always speak up for women’s rights around the world.”