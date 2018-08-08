Celebrities are protesting President Donald Trump’s policy of family separation at the border with an Instagram campaign targeting his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a series of “Dear Ivanka” posts on Instagram, celebrities are urging Ivanka Trump to take a stand against the Trump administration’s immigration policy, and to call for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Public figures, including comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, model Alexa Chung, and fashion entrepreneur Sophie Amoruso — all followed by Ivanka Trump on Instagram — have posted the message, which details the abuses taking place at the border.

“Dear Ivanka,” the message starts, “You follow me on social media. You said family separation was a ‘low’ point for you. The low point is for the separated families.” The post continues, outlining how 572 children still have not been reunited with their families (the court-ordered deadline was July 26), as well as the abuses children faced in detention, including physical and sexual abuse.

“End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now!” the post demands.

The campaign was organized by Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, and Alyssa Klein, who all worked with the Women’s March. “The separation of families is a tragedy that Ivanka participated in and we will not stop shining the light of truth on her no matter how much she wants to hide from it,” Mendoza told Bustle.