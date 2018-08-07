After Drunk Driving Arrest, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France Will Be Leaving the Family Company—Indefinitely
July 5, 2014 : CEO and Chairman of NASCAR, Brian France, presenting the state of NASCAR during a press conference before the Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Malcolm Hope/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images)
Icon Sports Wire Corbis via Getty Images
By Natasha Bach
7:00 AM EDT

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France will be taking an indefinite leave of absence after being arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

On Sunday evening, France was reportedly pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York after running through a stop sign. Police said that France had a blood alcohol content of 0.18, more than double New York’s 0.08 legal limit, and was in possession of oxycodone pills. He was arrested and held overnight.

France apologized on Monday, saying in a statement that he would be taking a leave of absence starting immediately to focus on his “personal affairs.” “I apologize to our fans, our industry, and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” he added.

France has served as chairman and CEO of Nascar since 2003. His uncle, Jim France, will take over his roles on an interim basis.

Brian France is the third-generation leader of NASCAR. His grandfather, Bill France, founded the company in 1948.

