After Drunk Driving Arrest, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France Will Be Leaving the Family Company—Indefinitely

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France will be taking an indefinite leave of absence after being arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

On Sunday evening, France was reportedly pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York after running through a stop sign. Police said that France had a blood alcohol content of 0.18, more than double New York’s 0.08 legal limit, and was in possession of oxycodone pills. He was arrested and held overnight.

France apologized on Monday, saying in a statement that he would be taking a leave of absence starting immediately to focus on his “personal affairs.” “I apologize to our fans, our industry, and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” he added.

France has served as chairman and CEO of Nascar since 2003. His uncle, Jim France, will take over his roles on an interim basis.

Brian France is the third-generation leader of NASCAR. His grandfather, Bill France, founded the company in 1948.