Black Women's Equal Pay Day, Sheryl Sandberg, Indra Nooyi: Broadsheet August 7th

• 62% is not enough! Today is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. That means that the average black woman had to work all of last year and this far into 2018—August 7th!—just to earn as much a white man did in 2017. For those of you keeping score at home, here’s how the math works out: black women are, on average, paid 38% less than white men (and 21% less than white women).

Fortune is marking the occasion with an op-ed from Facebook COO and LeanIn.org founder Sheryl Sandberg and Laphonza Butler, president of California’s largest labor union, SEIU Local 2015.

The pair note one major problem with the state of the gap: Most people don’t know about it:

“More than one in three Americans aren’t aware of the pay gap facing black women. Even worse, nearly four in ten hiring managers—people with the power to do something about it—don’t know that it exists…..The lack of awareness doesn’t end there: 43% of men say that obstacles to advancement for black women no longer exist. Since you can’t fix what you can’t—or won’t—see, this is a problem.”

But Sandberg and Butler aren’t just here to raise awareness—they also have concrete suggestions for how to start fixing the inequity. There’s a lot we can do, they write:

“[Start] with raising the federal minimum wage, which would help increase the incomes of more than one in four black women in the workforce. Several states have taken steps to protect workers from retaliation when they discuss pay; the federal government should follow suit. At a time when labor rights are eroding, we need stronger protections for the millions of women who are proud union members—or want to be. And Congress must pass a national paid and family medical leave law. It would be particularly helpful to black women, too many of whom have to rush back to work after having a baby or put medical care for themselves on the back burner because they can’t afford to go days or weeks without a paycheck.”

And their demand for change doesn’t end there. Read the full op-ed for their exhortations to employers and managers, and to white women like me—and many of you—who must become allies in this fight. As Sandberg and Butler write: “Women need to come together, stand with one another, and fight for a fairer economy and country—not just for some women, but for all women. That’s solidarity.”

Fortune