Airlander 10: 5 Interesting Things About the World's Longest Aircraft

Last month, the world got it’s first glimpse of what the inside of Airlander 10 will look like. Now the company behind the plane has released a video showing off its interior.

Often compared to a “flying bum” the aircraft has both a unique exterior and interior. Inside, passengers will find en-suite bedrooms, a bar, and a lounge area to mingle with other passengers.

Here are five other interesting details about the aircraft:

It’s the world’s longest aircraft.

The Airlander 10 is 302 feet long, which makes it 60-feet longer than the world’s largest passenger plane. The distinction belongs o the Airbus A380, which measures in at 240 feet.

Airlander 10 has glass floors.

Airlander 10 has glass floors, which will allow passengers to look out at the world below them while they fly.

It’s essentially a flying helium balloon.

To some small extent, the Airlander 10 is essentially a flying helium balloon. It maintains its “bum” shape due to the pressure stabilization of helium inside the hull.

Airlander 10 travels much slower than a conventional plane.

While the Airlander 10 is the longest passenger aircraft, it won’t be the fastest. The aircraft has a top speed of just 91mph, a fraction of the speed that a traditional passenger aircraft can travel. In comparison, the A380 can travel at 560mph.

It can stay aloft for days at a time.

Since the Airlander 10 doesn’t go fast, journeys in the aircraft will take a while. But the aircraft can handle it—it’s able to stay airborne for up to five days at a time without the need to refuel.

The airship has been in production for several years. During one test flight in 2016, the aircraft hit a telegraph pole while landing. At that point, Hybrid Air Vehicles, the company behind the Airlander, was hoping to create an aircraft that could stay airborne for up to two weeks. It had also planned to build 12 of the Airships by 2018.