T-Mobile Essentials Is a New Unlimited Plan for $60 a Month

T-Mobile is making it a little easier for you to get service you want at an affordable rate.

The company on Monday announced a new plan it’s calling T-Mobile Essentials. For $60 per month or $30 per line for four lines each month, Essentials gives customers unlimited talk, text, and data on the company’s network. T-Mobile will begin offering the plan on Friday.

Although it comes with unlimited services, the Essentials plan is stripped down compared to many of the other plans you’d find at T-Mobile and other carriers. Essentials doesn’t include things like a free Netflix plan or the ability to use data internationally. It also ditches a hotspot feature that would allow you to use your phone as a wireless router. If you want those services, you’ll need to bump your plan to the T-Mobile One or similar plans from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

There are some other limitations.

In a statement, T-Mobile said that the Essentials plan will start to throttle data speeds when you consume more than 50GB of data in a single month. Additionally, the service will stream video at 480p, or DVD quality. You’ll need to get a credit approval to sign up. If you want to take advantage of the cheap pricing, you’ll need to enroll in autopay. If you don’t choose autopay, the prices are $5 more expensive per line per month.

One other tidbit: T-Mobile will throttle Essentials data speeds when its network is congested.