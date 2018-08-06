KFC has a new colonel: Jason Alexander, the actor who played George Costanza in the hit sitcom, Seinfeld.

Alexander is the latest in a string of celebrities who have portrayed the icon of fast-food fried chicken. Country music star Reba McEntire was the most recent (and the first female); those ads started airing earlier this year.

“As the son of two working parents, there were plenty of dinnertimes when a bucket of chicken and all the fixins saved the day,” said Jason Alexander. “It’s been fun to combine my personal love for KFC with my sitcom experience into a new take on the role of Colonel Sanders.”

Ads with Alexander playing Colonel Sanders will start airing today, Aug. 6, on both television and computer screens. The ads will promote the company’s $20 Fill Ups, which include chicken, biscuits, and sides. The company also offers a small $10 shareable meal for smaller families.