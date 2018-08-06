Ferrero Wants You to Move to Italy and Eat Nutella

If you love Nutella, there’s a pretty sweet job opening for you in Italy. Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, is recruiting “sensory judges” who will be paid to taste a variety of ingredients and products, Italian news outlet, The Local reported.

Ferrero is looking to hire 60 taste-testers to work part-time in its offices in Alba, Italy, where they will learn “how to taste cocoa, hazelnut and other semi-finished sweet products,” according to the job listing. The taste-testers—who are specifically non-professional taste-testers—will work two days each week in the Ferrero headquarters, living the dream, eating Nutella for a living.

Previously, Ferrero has employed taste-testers internally to try the products, but has now decided that it wants to recruit regular consumers for this very important work. A background in nutrition and food is not required, but candidates should not have allergies, and must be familiar with using a computer.

The 60 people recruited to join the ranks of the Nutella taste-testers would first go through a three-month training program to develop their taste and smell, and learn the proper terminology for describing the flavors. The course will start on Sept. 30.

Once the training is complete, 40 people will be selected by Ferrero to join two tasting panels, where they will live out the dream of eating Nutella for money in Italy.

Interested Nutella enthusiasts can apply at alba@openjob.it with reference code ALB01 in the subject line, according to Travel + Leisure.

Get your taste buds (and your suitcase) ready!