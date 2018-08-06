Jack Daniel’s Introduces New 'Bottled-in-Bond' Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s has a new 100-proof version of its iconic whiskey that honors the Bottled-in-Bond Act, which set standards for the industry at the end of the 19th century.

“Whiskey-making in the 1800’s too often produced a hodge-podge of sub-par, counterfeit and even dangerous spirits,” Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett said in a statement. “Whiskey drinkers at times weren’t sure of what exactly they were drinking or being served.”

As a solution, the U.S. Congress in 1897 passed the Bottled in Bond Act, which required that whiskey meet certain criteria, including being aged at least four years and bottled at 100 proof at one distillery during a single season.

“This new offering replicates those rules that were set more than 120 years ago,” Arnett said.

Bottled-in-Bond will be exclusively sold in airports. And if you’re not traveling anytime soon, don’t worry — it’s now a permanent addition to Jack Daniel’s lineup. This time last year the distillery put out Tennessee Rye, its first new expression since Prohibition.

As for how it tastes, Jack Daniel’s says that the whiskey “has an aroma of caramel and mild hints of banana and balanced caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak flavors with a full-bodied mouth feel leaving a creamy, warm finish.”

The new whiskey comes in 1-liter bottles for a suggested retail price of $37.99.