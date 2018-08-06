Indra Nooyi, Melania Trump, Joanna Coles: Broadsheet August 6

• Melania’s message. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump caused yet another stir with his Twitter attack on LeBron James, insulting his intelligence following the NBA star’s interview with CNN anchor Don Lemon. Their conversation touched on James’s latest off-the-court project, the I Promise School for underprivileged children in Akron, Ohio.

Trump’s tweet seemed to be in response to James’s claim during the interview that the president has used sports to divide Americans.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” the president posted.

Lemon responded, as did CNN; both praised the basketball player’s philanthropic work.

Then Melania Trump stepped in.

A statement from her spokeswoman said:

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.

As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative. Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”

As the first lady’s remarks reverberated around the Internet, a senior White House official suggested that they were being misinterpreted as the first lady “taking sides” in the debate.

But with this first lady—one who’s arguably best known for staying out of the public eye—that’s an awfully hard argument to make.

Her statement about James is not the first time she’s waded into a tense social debate and challenged her husband in an eyebrow-raising way. Her comments about migrant family separations, for instance, diverged from the White House stance. “[W]e need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart,” she said in June. And her “Be Best” campaign against online bullying directly contradicts the president’s social media tendencies.

We won’t pretend to have the first lady figured out—her cryptic “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket still boggles the mind—but as someone who, at one point, wasn’t seen in public for 24 days, when she does send a message, it’s not by mistake.