China Defiant, TSMC Virus, HSBC Expenses: CEO Daily for August 6, 2018

Good morning.

Apple won the prize for becoming the first trillion-dollar company in the U.S. last week. But barring a recession, I suspect it won’t be long before Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft—each valued at between $800 billion and $900 billion—join the club.

Why? Because all four companies—along with other data-rich firms like IBM, Facebook, Salesforce and Chinese giants Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent—are investing heavily in artificial intelligence. And almost every thoughtful business leader I know thinks AI will transform the business landscape in the decade to come. Sales and profits will inevitably follow.

How should other companies, not directly involved in this race of giants, prepare for the technological onslaught? That was the subject of a virtual gathering Fortune held for members of its CEO Initiative last week. Joining us was Accenture’s Paul Daugherty, co-author of the book Human + Machine; Reimagining Work in the Age of AI. He focused his comments on what kind of skills companies will need in the AI future. Some excerpts:

“It isn’t necessarily the STEM skills, and it isn’t necessarily the coders and machine learning specialists…There is one new set of jobs where people will need to help AI, to help the machines, and we call these ‘trainers, explainers and sustainers… We have been hiring people like sociologists, psychologists and even poetry majors who really understand the nuance of language and can help train the engineers and the machines. Then there is a second broad category of people where AI and the like will help them do their jobs more effectively, increase their productivity, and give them, in essence, new superpowers… “It’s going to be hard to find people with these skills in the market because some of these things don’t exist at scale in the market now. So we believe the right approach is (for companies) to invest in new learning platforms so you are able to bring your employees along as these new skills emerge… “We did an interesting survey as part of the book (in which) we asked executives if their workforce was ready for AI, and 65% said ‘no, our workforce isn’t ready.’ Then we asked: ‘Are you investing in training for your workforce,’ and only 3% said ‘yes.'”

That should be a wakeup call for companies. More news below.