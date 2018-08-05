Indonesia Struck by 2nd Massive Earthquake in a Week

Indonesia was hit by a massive earthquake Sunday that reportedly killed three people—a week after an earthquake in the region killed more than a dozen people.

The earthquake, initially reported to be of 7.0-magnitude before the U.S. Geological Service downgraded it to a 6.9, struck the island of Lombok—a popular spot with tourists—where last week’s earthquake also hit. Strong aftershocks also jolted the area. A tsunami warning was triggered, though it was later lifted, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, CNN reported.

An ensuing blackout had made it difficult to get a full picture of the situation, but at least three people were dead, the district chief of North Lombok said to MetroTV, according to the Associated Press.

The tremors were also felt in Bali, and a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Board issued a statement that said the earthquake was felt in Mataran, Lombok’s capital, as well as Sumbawa Island, to the east of Lombok, the New York Times reported.

Indonesia is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it susceptible to earthquakes.