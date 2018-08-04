McDonald's Salads Are Now Linked to 395 Illnesses in 15 States

McDonald’s salads have been linked to even more cases of cyclosporiasis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously linked 163 “laboratory-confirmed” cases of cyclosporiasis across 10 states to the McDonald’s salads. Those numbers have jumped to 395 infections over 15 states. No deaths have been reported, though 16 people were hospitalized.

The Cyclospora stems from romaine lettuce distributed by Caito Foods LLC.

Pre-made salads and wraps sold at McDonald’s locations were affected with Cyclospora. They have “Best by,” “Enjoy by,” “Best if sold by,” or “Sell by” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends throwing away or returning these items if you have them and have not eaten it yet. Anyone who has eaten these items should see a healthcare provider if they develop diarrhea.

There is another outbreak of Cyclospora in Del Monte fresh produce vegetable trays. However, the CDC has not found any evidence the two cases are related.