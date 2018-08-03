As sociologist Robin DiAngelo’s new book, White Fragility, continues to yield rich, cringe-worthy conversations about how hard it is to talk about race, it’s worth noting that DiAngelo reserves her most pointed observations to the white liberals (like herself) who exempt themselves from criticism, and struggle to understand how they exist within racist systems. “I believe that white progressives cause the most daily damage to people of color.” It’s not just the unexamined complicity, she says, it’s the effort they go to to signal their work. “To the degree that white progressives think we have arrived, we will put our energy into making sure that others see us as having arrived.” I’m halfway through the book now; while there are no surprises for anyone who has participated in a structured “conversation” about race, there is real value in understanding how deeply held this resistance is.