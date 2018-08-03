Apple May Make it Harder to Use Wired Headphones in This Year's iPhones

Apple may make using wired headphones with its iPhones more complicated, according to a new report.

In a recent note to investors, Barclays analysts said that they talked to Cirrus Logic, a company that supplies a headphone adapter for Apple’s iPhones, and “confirmed” that Apple will not bundle the adapter with this year’s updated iPhones, according to Apple-tracking site MacRumors. While the investors didn’t say whether Apple may partner with a different adapter maker, they said it’s more likely that Apple is ditching the adapter altogether.

In 2016, Apple stopped including a headphone jack in its iPhones with the debut of the iPhone 7 that year and instead emphasized headphones that can connect wirelessly or via the company’s own W1 wireless chip. The move meant users couldn’t plug in standard wired headphones into the iPhone without a dongle that would connect through the smartphone’s Lightning port.

In releasing last year’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, Apple again included the adapter. Still, as it had in the past, Apple argued that wireless connectivity was the future.

Of course, Apple has a vested interest in seeing wireless headphones succeed. The company sells AirPods wireless earbuds that cost $159. It also owns Beats, a headphone company that it acquired in 2014 for $3 billion.that offers a selection of wireless and wired headphones. Still, Beats focuses much of its effort on wireless headphones.

For its part, the secretive Apple hasn’t discussed any plans for new iPhones this year. It’s widely speculated, however, that the company will debut three new iPhones this year, none of which is expected to come with a headphone jack.