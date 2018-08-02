Classic Atari Games Are Coming to Your Tesla

One of the most technically advanced cars on the market is adding some really old school video games.

Elon Musk, in a Tweet on Monday, announced that several classic Atari games will be added as Easter eggs in the Tesla version 9.0 release and playable in the car’s infotainment panel. Among the titles on the way are Missile Command, Tempest and Pole Position.

Pole Position, he said, will actually be linked the Tesla’s steering wheel (while the vehicle is stationary), making the arcade classic more immersive.

“Really want to make the car as fun as possible!” Musk tweeted.

Pole Position Alamy Stock Photo

It’s a lark for Tesla, but the partnership could be huge for Atari. The company is in the midst of a push to become relevant in the modern gaming world once again, with plans for a new console and even launching its own cryptocurrencies. Being associated with Tesla, already a darling of tech early adopters, could help that push.

The Atari partnership may be just the beginning of Tesla’s video game offerings, as well. In a separate tweet, Musk put out a call for video game developers to consider applying to Tesla, saying the company was hoping to integrate more gaming entertainment to the car’s center panel.

Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

If you’re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

Though video games integrated into a vehicle might sound a bit unusual, Tesla’s center console is well designed to incorporate that form of entertainment. It sports a touchscreen and is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra graphics chip.