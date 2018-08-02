Classic Atari Games Are Coming to Your Tesla

One of the most technically advanced cars on the market is adding some really old school video games.
Elon Musk, in a Tweet on Monday, announced that several classic Atari games will be added as Easter eggs in the Tesla version 9.0 release and playable in the car’s infotainment panel. Among the titles on the way are Missile Command, Tempest and Pole Position.
Pole Position, he said, will actually be linked the Tesla’s steering wheel (while the vehicle is stationary), making the arcade classic more immersive.
“Really want to make the car as fun as possible!” Musk tweeted.
It’s a lark for Tesla, but the partnership could be huge for Atari. The company is in the midst of a push to become relevant in the modern gaming world once again, with plans for a new console and even launching its own cryptocurrencies. Being associated with Tesla, already a darling of tech early adopters, could help that push.
The Atari partnership may be just the beginning of Tesla’s video game offerings, as well. In a separate tweet, Musk put out a call for video game developers to consider applying to Tesla, saying the company was hoping to integrate more gaming entertainment to the car’s center panel.
Though video games integrated into a vehicle might sound a bit unusual, Tesla’s center console is well designed to incorporate that form of entertainment. It sports a touchscreen and is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra graphics chip.